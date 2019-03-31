That’s great, B-21s — more personnel, new housing. I hope they're giving them geographical housing assistance to help pay for the high property taxes.
The Republicans have been talking about “repeal and replace” for the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) for over eight years and they still have no plan for the replacement — unbelievable! No wonder they are scared of term limits.
Representative Johnson definitely represents the people of South Dakota and the Constitution of the United States. There is a reason for having the Executive, Judicial and Legislative Branches.
To the gentleman that bought my breakfast at the West Main McDonald’s on Thursday, March 28. Thank you very much, what a nice surprise!
As if ranching isn't hard enough, now the Democrats' Green New Deal originally proposed by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez proposes elimination of "farting cows." Are these folks for real, or do they think meat and milk originate in a grocery store without bovine intervention?
Hey, what in the world happened to the $1.99 gallon price of gasoline? The price is way up and there are more and more new gas stations going up to gouge into my grocery money.