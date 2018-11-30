Kristi Noem just gave her daughter a $40,000/year job, which she has no qualifications for — just like Daugaard hiring his son-in-law, just like Rounds hiring many family members for taxpayer-funded jobs. S.D. will never change.
Just returned from a trip and fuel in Sioux Falls was $2.389. Is there no end to the greed and price gouging of the local gas cartel? How can they possibly justify an extra 37 cents per gallon?
I am certainly not an apologist for Rapid City fuel dealers, but let’s be honest here. Until just recently, gas prices have been cheaper in Rapid City than Sioux Falls for the past two years.
People are skeptical about man-made climate change due to two historical events that occurred long before man made an appearance on earth — the Ice Age and the global warming that followed.
Be respectful and don't shoot at deer in the city limits at 8:30 p.m. Get a deer license and go hunt in the designated areas. Next time the police department will be notified.
You know the old saying that “The truth hurts”, well here’s some for you. A new poll out puts Trump at a 60 percent disapproval rating while 38 percent approve of him. Ouch.