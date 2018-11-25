Reply to “What happened to America?” Answer: In America, honesty and integrity are dead. It is not taught at home, and it is not taught in school...
South Dakota minimum wage goes up five cents per hour on January 1, 2019, bringing the hourly wage to $8.90 per hour which is still right below poverty level. The economy cannot grow much on low wages!
Expand gun rights in SD and I will stop attending large scale public events. We need laws that help protect us from the loonies, not laws that encourage them.
While some schools are stocking Narcan to treat those that overdose, the media and liberals are still calling for gun control to stop the school shootings. I have had guns for over 70 years and none of them has injured or killed anyone. I guess some people cannot see the forest because of the trees.
Recently driving I-90 from Rapid City west to Spearfish the amount of trash in the road ditches and along fence lines is unbelievable. Welcome to the “Beautiful???” Black Hills!!