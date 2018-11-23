As a vegetarian, maybe I should be offended by all of the “Eat Beef” advertising I’m exposed to. Get real, sensitive carnivores — living in this country is what makes freedom of expression so great and besides that, how many people will turn vegetarian over a sign.
If you paid into Social Security for 40 years, then you deserve Social Security. If you did not, then you are a socialist. Same goes for Medicare.
I’m so amazed at how many people find it necessary to feed the “wild animals” like deer and turkeys. Don’t they realize that that is how you “domesticate” animals and make them dependent on people?
Instead of building a new IHS hospital, how about issuing Native Americans an insurance card similar to Medicaid? Then they could go to a doctor or hospital of their choice.
Just like to pass on to the residents of Wilderness Canyon Road that the rules of the road state that pedestrians have the right of way and the speed limit is 35, not 55.
No progressive thinking needed in S.D.? Ladies, would you prefer being "owned" by your husband, not being able to own property or even vote? Run for governor? Unthinkable. Be thankful for past progressive leaders.