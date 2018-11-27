First teachers' pay and now nurses' salaries are the lowest in the country. Is it because most of them are women?
Worked here all my life as an engineer and never came close to the national average and would never trade the quality of life in the Black Hills. If you feel treated unfairly, move to a bigger city. There's not a job in Rapid City that deserves national average for pay — this includes mayor, school superintendent, teachers, nurses, etc.
Because there is a state law forbidding teachers to strike, school boards are naturally tempted to impose "last and best" final offer onto teachers. This imposition of "we" know what's best for you (society) only impedes social progress.
So you want everybody to get an education so they can get a better job. Next you will be crying that there aren't enough people to do your dirty work.
Was wondering if anyone knew why the airport bar and grill would close before flights were done for the day? So much for waiting for family to depart or arrive.
More people working than ever, highest GDP in history, victory over ISIS, religious freedoms insured, support for Israel, etc. Those sound like big successes for President Trump to me.