Thank you to the firefighters at Fire Station 1 who took care of me at the rally for Kristi Noem and Vice President Pence at the Rapid City Airport hangar when I was in distress. I was so lucky to have these dedicated and knowledgeable professionals caring for me in a kind, compassionate and respectful manner.
The pork producers need to put up ads showing which part of the pig the different cuts come from and have them placed close to the PETA ad in the airport.
I was one of those who had the wonderful dinner provided by Meals on Wheels last Thursday. The other meals they provide are wonderful. Thank you to the wonderful people who make the food available to those who cannot cook or fix meals anymore.
We could perhaps fund more of the critical infrastructure spending for RCAS by cutting salaries of the administration (not teachers) starting from the very top on down.
The contributor who wrote that Obama ruined the economy should remember the economic collapse at the end of the Bush administration. Obama brought us out of that recession and gave us steady growth until Trump was elected and the current economic roller coaster began with today's market dive erasing all gains made in 2018.