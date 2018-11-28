We spent Thanksgiving in Sioux Falls and Brookings where the price of a gallon of regular gasoline is $2.35, or 40 cents less than than Rapid City. No justification for that price difference.
Now that voters in Nebraska, Utah and Idaho have approved a proposal to expand Medicaid in their states, it leaves just South Dakota and some states in the South that have not accepted federal funds. Seems very mean-spirited to me.
The members of this year's South Dakota Legislature need to put more of their efforts into improving our state's education and infrastructures instead of worrying about guns and transsexuals.
Nursing in South Dakota can improve by including two- and three-year nursing programs once again as options to become a registered nurse. The state Nursing Board has eliminated all but four-year nursing programs, and increase the number of nursing students that are accepted into nursing programs each year.
Trump's economy is working so well that General Motors is closing several factories and laying off 14,000 employees. High employment numbers are nice, but when the employed are underpaid and unable to afford health insurance, the economy is not great.