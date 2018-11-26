Trying to compare pay in S.D. to many other states is apples to oranges. Bear in mind the pay rate may be higher but many of them have state income tax, higher property tax, higher sales tax and even county and city income taxes, so the bring-home is not necessarily going to be higher.
We are not expanding our gun rights. We are reclaiming them from the loonies who took them away from us.
So bill supporters of DiSanto's failed constitutional-carry legislation argue that getting a concealed-pistol permit can be burdensome? I would argue that anyone getting a legal driver’s license or driver’s permit is just as burdensome, so let’s just allow unlicensed drivers free rein on our roads.
I can't get too enthused about Hot Springs being a veterans vacation spot. That means more seasonal, low-paying jobs with no benefits.
The minimum wage is not to raise the worker above the poverty level; it is to teach them what not to do for the rest of your life. Get an education. If you feel sorry for them, then write them a check from your bank account, not mine.
Why, I wonder, does the GOP president refer to every court ruling against him (been a few) as lacking common sense? This is quite a case of an emperor with no clothes.