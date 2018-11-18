A caravan of Californian migrants is en route to Western South Dakota.... Good thing we have a Wall!
He started out raising property taxes, then he raised them again. Then there was the water rate increase that he ignored the vote against, and of course encouraging citizens to donate to the Mission what he cut out of the budget. Now he is raising everything else from parking permits, to ambulance rides, graves and landfill waste. It has always been obvious that this Mayor cares nothing about, nor represents the residents of Rapid City. Do we dare hope that the City Council members might vote in the best interests of the citizens that elected them?
So Ken Young thinks Rapid City should increase taxes and fees just because other cities put a crushing burden on their citizens — why do we want to be like them? It reminds me of the early days of this country when the king of England imposed taxation without representation and the colonies rebelled!
I wonder why the national news make such a big deal out of a winter storm in November. I think it's pretty normal for November.
It appears that Mrs. Trump has followed in her husband's footsteps — if someone doesn't make you happy, then move to fire them publicly. Another not so great example of behavior.