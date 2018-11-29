The civic center is going to pay the Rush for their losses? Why? Just like all the past RC sports teams that have come and gone (Thrillers, etc.) maybe it’s time for the Rush to be done as well. Is the mayor/civic center that desperate to keep something that is dying?
South Dakotans being without Medicaid expansion is all on the backs of the S.D. GOP and their drive to be rid of the Affordable Care Act. We, as a country today, wouldn't have Medicare or Social Security because the GOP wouldn't support either one.
I heard the news that the South Dakota minimum wage is going up 25 cents to $9.10 an hour, not five cents an hour as a previous comment said.
Whenever I write Sen. Thune about environmental issues, he says he wants a healthy environment but won't support measures that he sees as too expensive. Given the White House's report on the inevitable and expensive catastrophic consequences of climate change, it is time to stop denying and start being proactive. There is no planet B.
I am very happy President Trump is working so hard to build our economy unlike our previous president who told us get used to the poor economy because that had become the new normal.