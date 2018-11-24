It has been such a blessing to read the stories of the courageous and strong individuals overcoming addiction and the consequences of it. God bless them and their families this Thanksgiving.
Hmmmm. Looks like Billie Sutton is guilty of the same "crime" he accused Kristi Noem of — using finance law loopholes to fund his campaign. I'm shocked.
I think it’s wonderful how festive and patriotic Fire Station 3 on the west side looks. Great job.
How much better for children to remain in school to be educated on the meaning of Veterans Day and Martin Luther King Day than to be released for just another vacation day.
Sorry, but if you are unable to care for your home anymore, you owe it to your neighbors to move somewhere and have others take care of your needs.
What has happened to America? We have turned into rude, greedy, complaining, foul-mouthed, lazy people. What has happened to morals, hard work, respect, etc.? What is our society teaching our children and grandchildren — that it’s OK to be that way — and it’s not.
So great that the president made a big deal out of pardoning the turkeys. Too bad he couldn't make an effort for all the veterans on either side of the ocean on Veterans Day.