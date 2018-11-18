What a great opportunity on West Main, four to five blighted buildings on contiguous property should be removed along a very busy thoroughfare ripe for development. This is unsightly and should be addressed as it certainly not a credit to Rapid City. Let's get to work.
Both Trump and Obama have obnoxious personalities. The difference is that Trump has been successful at restoring the American economy and military; Obama only succeeded in dragging both the economy and the military down.
Welcome to you from California and other great states to our state of South Dakota! Was birthed here from immigrants from Europe in the 1800s and am amazed at times by the old dinosaurs of thoughts some have re: people who don't have likewise ideas.
I am supporting the Rush, I am a taxpayer, I paid to build the hockey arena, I pay to run the facility, and now I am forced to pay to support a professional sports team. Who is getting the 30 pieces of silver on this deal?
We need to not lose sight of the fact that if Berget was a little uncomfortable, it pales in comparison to the fear and pain he selfishly inflicted on Officer Johnson and the trauma to his family. Prayers to the Johnson family for peace.