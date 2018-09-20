I think the mayor has it backwards. Rather than him telling us where to spend our money, we should be telling him where to spend our tax money.
Come on, $575,323 for a new Pennington County Sheriff's Office bus to haul prisoners. Where does this funding come from when others are receiving massive cuts?
So we will spend $280 million of taxpayer money to attempt to answer the questions: "Do neutrinos explain why the universe is matter rather than antimatter," and "Is there a relation between the stability of matter and the grand unification of forces?" Glad to see we are spending money to address the real problems in this country.
If you find that your opponent if gaining ground, call upon #MeToo.
Those that dismiss allegations of sexual assault are truly deplorable. It makes me wonder what’s in their past that allows them to justify this crime as both acceptable and expected.
Judge Kavanaugh's actions from 35 years ago may or may not disqualify him for some. The real question is whether he is currently a liar.
I encourage everyone to try to listen to more than one source of political news. It is the voter's responsibility to educate themselves based on many points of view, not just one.