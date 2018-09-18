If the city is forced to cut support for existing services at Cornerstone Mission, where is operating money going to come from for proposed new homeless campus?
The mall is losing businesses and leaving a lot of huge vacancies. At the same time, the Civic Center is wanting to spend a lot to make space for more sports and other entertainment. They have little parking space. The mall has acres for parking. Think of the Stock Show alone. Is there a logical answer why the two could swap places?
I own a laundromat and thieves often fill my dumpster with mattresses, doors and other bulky items. I say thieves because they are robbing me of space to put my own trash and now pay another $30 per month for a larger dumpster so we do have room for our own trash. We put a lock on it once, but then they put their trash on top of the lid. We are installing a camera and will press charges.
According to our governor, "Our local businesses have been faced with an unfair disadvantage, and now, finally ALL who do business in our state will operate on a level playing field." With exemptions for online businesses based on total sales and total number of transactions, guess we don`t really have a level playing field covering ALL who do business, do we?