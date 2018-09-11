So Jason Glodt of South Dakotans Against Higher Taxes says an increase in taxes on cigarettes is an increase on small businesses. Well, Jason, businesses only collect taxes, but it's the consumer who pays them.
Two Cents is for people who want their opinions heard, but don’t want to be ragged at or raged against by an answer to a letter to the editor.
After reading Master Gardener Cathie Draine's article on manure, Washington, D.C., should have the richest, most-productive soil on Earth.
Can someone explain how the S.D. DOT can completely reconstruct miles and miles of interstate over a summer, but the city can’t widen and resurface less than a mile of Catron Boulevard? It’s been a nightmare all summer. Days go by with no activity — just a maze of cones.
People who say disparaging things about our president are either unpatriotic, uninformed or just plain stupid. I have researched many of their remarks and find that they are simply untrue.
Wow, big kudos to Deadwood for bringing in the all-in freestyle motorcycle event to town on Saturday night. Non-stop action from nationally known big-name riders. What a treat.