I am saddened and sickened by the actions of the city council to approve Allender’s budget that slashed funds for the Cornerstone Rescue Mission and the Humane Society of the Black Hills. Kudos to Lisa Modrick who made a valiant effort to restore the funds.
Is Mayor Allender’s cut of the Cornerstone’s budget a way of generating public outrage in support of the homeless so that his latest pet project, the OneHeart Center, will not be challenged? It makes no sense to create this center when local nonprofits, such as Cornerstone Mission, are already working to meet these needs.
Golfers actually do pay to use the facilities and a lot more than, say, tennis players. I do want to take care of animals whose owners weren’t responsible enough to care for them, but quit singling out golfers.
In reading the top news of today, it dwells on a minor's supposed actions of 35 years ago. The opposition is getting quite desperate when they have to go back into a person's childhood to find wrongdoing to try to discredit him.
This has to be one of the most uneducated statements I’ve ever read: “I always vote party line.” Heaven forbid you use your brain for critical thinking. No wonder Trump was elected.