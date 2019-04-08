Saturday, while walking the bike path, it was a delight to see the young children, parents and coaches hard at work cleaning their ball fields. They were smiling and joking. Way to go, Mustangs, and all other teams.
I'm not against helping the homeless, but my prediction is that the current plan will devastate our downtown and the tourism it attracts. All I ask is if there is an alternate plan if my prediction comes true.
The Democrats want to impeach Trump because he is a Republican, but if he was a Democrat, the Democrats would say he is was the best thing that ever happened to the party.
I am a Democrat, but I’m not really interested in seeing his tax returns. However, with all of the petty bullying, flip-flops, spouting of misinformation, and outrageous prevarication from a president whose style is more theater than substantive leadership, I would much prefer to see his encephalogram.
Advances in technology have denied me the pleasure of being a grumpy old man. Now that the constant nuisance phone calls are recorded instead of from an actual human being, it is pointless to curse horribly at the caller; I will have to resume yelling at kids to get off my lawn.