Seventy to 80 years ago bobwhite quail were not uncommon residents of western South Dakota and they greatly declined into virtual disappearance at the same time humans were greatly reducing their predators. It is highly unlikely they could be reintroduced as we have also greatly reduced their habitat.
If you can, wrap your mind around this. Bicycles have just as much right to be on public roads as any other vehicle.
When the bicyclists obey they traffic signs, I will give them do respect.
On page B4 of the Rapid City Journal, Saturday, April 20, is an excellent article written by Mayor Allender on how our tax dollars are used, I hope you will take the time to find and read how the money is spent.
With the added expense to park and shop downtown, online shopping is even more attractive.
The country of Ukraine just elected a comedian with no prior political background as their president. Sound familiar?
OK, we get your issue with Rapid City streets, but it's time to stop the whining. If you want to compare our streets, drive to other communities and look at the streets in Bozeman, Billings, Sheridan, and you will see similar if not worse winter damage.