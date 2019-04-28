South Dakota should take a lesson from progressive states like Colorado and legalize marijuana immediately. The benefits are obvious: mellower citizens means less crime, hunting, road rage and other unacceptable aggressive behaviors.
The first time my dog steps on a free, government supplied trap, I'll be suing the state of South Dakota, Game, Fish & Parks and Kristi Noem. Trapping is a lazy person's way to brutalize and torture animals.
We know property taxes are higher on rental property so will the city be raising taxes on Accessory Dwelling Units to be equal with renters who already pay the higher rate for the apartment or home they live in?
So the democrats are promising free college and loan forgiveness. Predominantly the promise is coming from someone who lied about her ethnicity to get licensed in her chosen field, so that should indicate how much that can be trusted.
Bicyclists have the same rights, but also the same responsibilities, i.e. obeying traffic laws.