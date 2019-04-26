The person who said that nobody walks through fields to hunt pheasants anymore has no idea what they are talking about. They obviously haven’t hunted since we had dinosaurs, if they ever did at all.
What is the difference between a panhandler downtown and someone asking for money in your mailbox?
Manslaughter defendant remains out of jail after violating multiple bond conditions, meanwhile, I get locked up for 24 hours because I was 12 minutes late to a traffic court appointment due to a train going through town. I wonder how often that happens in Rapid City?
No matter what fund Allender takes money out of, it is still coming out of the taxpayer's pocket.
You have free articles remaining.
Please keep your plastic bags, plant tags, rocks, candy wrappers, plastic pots, glass and other inorganic materials out of the city compost site. It doesn't belong there or in my garden.
Bicyclists have the same rights, but also the same responsibilities, i.e. obeying traffic laws.
Kudos, to Deadwood's PE program that gets the kids outdoors and exposes them to new activities. This should be done in more school districts. There is more to life than texting.
I think the comedians are in Congress.