Here we go again with higher gas prices. Who really benefits from this? Certainly not the average working person or retired people.
Seems unnecessary to have an expensive trapping program for predators to boost the pheasant population when most pheasants are now raised on pheasant farms and their legs are banded together to force them to fly so hunters can more easily shoot them. The days are long over when hunters walked through open fields to hunt pheasants.
Affordable housing and higher wages? Neither government nor developers are obligated to provide these. If you can’t afford to live here then don’t — move.
Now we are hearing about the free summer children's meal program, because it may be the "only meal" a kid gets. Can someone tell me what free meal programs are available to be sure our seniors are eating every day?
Amazingly, the Democratic Party wants to see the tax returns on President Trump, a millionaire who became a politician, and what we really need to see are the tax returns on politicians who became millionaires.
If there was anything in Trump's tax returns that indicated he is rich, charitable or honest, our narcissistic president would have them displayed on billboards.