Giving out 16,500 traps costing $100,000 of taxpayer money to kill foxes, raccoons and other predators will upset our ecosystem by letting smaller rodents populate. Please write to Gov. Noem and demand that this inhumane and cruel scheme be stopped.
If all you can afford is a $100,000 home you are probably already choosing between food and utilities every month. We can't afford this increase.
Why did the school district announce a $250 million bond issue proposal the week after petitions were due for the upcoming election? Talk about protecting incumbents.
Do we really want to pay for schools with marijuana tax money? What kind of message does that send to young people?
Seems odd that Trump issued FEMA money to Iowa and Nebraska for the March blizzard but Gov. Noem's people say the feds can't pass out any money to S.D. because the situation is "ongoing."
Why do liberals blame President Trump for the adverse things that happen to illegals? What part of illegal don't you understand and that you are responsible for your actions?
The House Committee on Oversight and Reform is demanding Trump's tax returns to determine if he lied to avoid income taxes owed to the citizens of the United States.