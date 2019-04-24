Additional parking meters downtown are the worst idea ever. They'll keep local folks away and certainly are not small-business friendly.
Ask not what your city can do for you; ask what you can do for your city. JFK
Can the Director of Equalization please explain to us taxpayers why there are over 4,000 real estate properties in Rapid City designated non-exempt, therefore, pay no taxes?
Rapid City ordinance says bikes can ride on roads? Maybe they should plate their bikes like we do our cars, motorcycles, trailers, etc. And when Pennington County establishes a wheel tax like Meade County does, maybe they can pay that, too.
To whomever stole the bumper sticker off my car: freedom of speech is protected by the U.S. Constitution; theft is not. I would hope that any person who would be motivated to steal said bumper sticker would know that and respect it.
The new parking meters will not detour downtown patrons. The organized panhandlers will, and are.
It disgusts me how people can be so hypersensitive about perceived misogynistic slights, but they welcome Muslims to this country and defend their treatment of females as being part of “their religion and culture.”