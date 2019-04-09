If the district and it’s teachers want a more calm environment for children, they should reduce class size to 20 or less. Furniture will not help in a class of 30 kids.
How can it be a Polar Plunge when it was 67 degrees during the event? Maybe move it to wintertime for a real experience.
Someone needs to "jolt" the mayor to either work harder and do better or otherwise step aside and let a better candidate have a shot at it. I'm still waiting for my tiny house while developers are getting unqualified TIFs to put up expensive apartments, etc.
School Superintendent Simon's op-ed suggesting a number of school buildings should be torn down and replaced seems wasteful. If we carry that same logic forward, we should bulldoze most of West Boulevard and replace it with apartment buildings.
If the lack of a border wall is such a crisis, why didn’t the president and the Republicans take care of it when they still controlled the House? Blaming the Democrats now rather than taking responsibility for inaction seems like poor leadership.
The Democrats want to impeach Trump because he is a Republican. But if he was a Democrat, the Democrats would say he is was the best thing that ever happened to the party.