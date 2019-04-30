Regarding Rapid City schools capital needs: We’ve “kicked this can” down the road for too many years — disappointing but that can’t be changed. Now, and forward, let’s be proactive, explore all options and make good use of taxpayer dollars.
Thanks to Judge Jeff Davis for his efforts making South Dakota a better place.
With all the news about the Mueller Report and the Russian influence on the 2016 election, has anyone addressed why the Russians wanted to influence the election so Trump would win? To me that is the important scary issue.
Instead of a wheel tax, why is there not a late fee for renewing your registration? If you are late one day on your property taxes, you pay interest, and registration should be treated a late fee for each month you do not renew.
People really need to educate themselves on Noem's live trap program. Your dog would only be able to go into one from her program, not step on one as they are not leg traps that were given away.