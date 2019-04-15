If you think driving in Rapid City is like driving in a third world country, you need to seriously check your privilege. You think the general population in "third world countries" have cars or paved roads? Adjust your world view.
It is time for bold action. Strike all laws about marijuana (cannabis), its products and/or its byproducts from the South Dakota laws. Make it legal. That way there will be no confusion.
As a member of the elderly in Pennington County, these higher taxes to pay for schools, a civic center we cannot afford and a new homeless center will drive the elderly out of their homes and the county.
Paying for parking in downtown will simply drive more consumers to the internet and more diners to places that don't charge for parking. Doesn't seem very business-friendly to me.
I have lived in Rapid for over 40 years, worked and paid taxes. I have given to hundreds of other fundraisers and supported the schools. Now the thanks I get is to drive me out of my home that I worked so hard for. Thank you.