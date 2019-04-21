A million dollar solar array that will save 40 thousand a year in electricity is a solid investment in political correctness, nothing more.
I am receiving more telephone solicitations from various programs and am wondering what happened to the "do not call" law that was adopted a few years ago?
Time to quit taxing to pay for alcohol-related problems. Time to put the burden where it belongs, booze tax, return the taxpayer dollars to roads and bridges.
Too bad, even with insurance, that when you have a medical issue it is hard to concentrate on your health issue because your financial health will be in jeopardy. I believe greed on all parties involved is a big factor.
Roads were built for cars and bike paths were built for bicycles. This isn't a hard concept though a lot of bicyclists seem unable to wrap their head around it.
Hats Off to Red Green for an enjoyable evening. His style of humor had NO profanity and NO political statement.