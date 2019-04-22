For those who believe the road is only for cars: RC Ordinance 10.64.170 legally allows bicyclists to ride on the roadway — specifically the right 4 feet. Furthermore, South Dakota state law requires motorists to give bicyclists 3 feet of space on road ways where the speed limit is 35 mph or less and 6 feet when speed limit is over 35 mph.
Parents choose to home-school their children for a variety of reasons. For the safety of all children, the state must give parents the choice of vaccinate or home school their children — no exceptions.
In this concrete world of ours, it would be greatly appreciated if the little park on East Centennial could be kept as our "little piece of Heaven" so we have a place we can walk our dogs on a leash and a place for our kids to play.
Religious services at Mount Rushmore National Memorial should be banned as a violation of the separation of church and state.
Add a “boost” to upgrade your Wi-Fi? Shouldn’t the Wi-Fi I already pay an arm and a leg for just work properly on its own?