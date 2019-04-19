People aren’t going to shop downtown because of the parking meter fee. You can’t get everything free; better change the name from city of presidents to city of whiners.
Attorney General Ravnsborg needs a reality check. If he would try a case, he will learn what taxpayers really think of his position on CBD and marijuana.
Renters don't pay property taxes? I am sure my successful landlord figures the property tax into my rent, which by the way is 20 percent higher than owner/occupied real estate taxes.
Hey little badger who came our way for a visit last summer, please come back. We are infested with voles, mice and pocket gophers. We appreciate you and will not trap you.
What is the point of putting my garbage out a day early when the garbage men are just going to come through on the regular day and get the trash from the people who didn’t follow directions?
If you tape your sales material to my front door, I promise you I will never buy anything from you ever.
In my 70 years, I wonder how many "bomb cyclones" I've experienced and never even knew it.
I am so disappointed there will be no sunrise service at Mount Rushmore this year.