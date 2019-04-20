In light of the recent CBD proclamations, it appears the Noem-Ravnsborg brain trust believe the authority of law rests on the "because I say so" foundation of legal reasoning.
Nothing says "take your business elsewhere" better than parking meters in a retail area — what are you guys thinking? Perhaps another metered level or two on the parking garage would be a better plan.
If you can't afford to pay a dollar to park downtown, then stop being lazy and walk an extra two blocks after you park in free parking spaces.
After living in Rapid City for over a decade, I have come to believe traffic lights and speed limits are merely suggestions.
Oh goodie, we voted down a wheel tax but that wasn't good enough for the tax and spend crowd. Now, we get to spend more money on another vote. Yes, I understand the state grant money thing but no matter where the money comes from it is our money — taxes.
I am receiving more telephone solicitations from various programs and am wondering what happened to the "do not call" law that was adopted a few years ago?
Time to quit taxing to pay for alcohol-related problems. Time to put the burden where it belongs, booze tax, return the taxpayer dollars to roads and bridges.