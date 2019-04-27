Gov. Noem, please stop the cruel and stupid $10 bounty on animals for pheasant hunting in the Black Hills. The Black Hills are seeing a great decrease in these animals already.
It doesn't matter to me what the parking plan is for downtown Rapid City. I quit parking downtown years ago when the parking spots were made so small there is scarcely room to get in and out of my car, and I don't like being dinged by others.
This “voting senior” supports the need for new and updated schools. The plan is a commitment to our children and community that we should not put off any longer.
So the Trump administration sides with big corporations in denying us our legal right to information about the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, but why? The swamp gets inexplicably deeper and murkier by the minute.
I must have missed the bicycle plague that swarmed down on Rapid City this last week. I rode from West Middle School to Alex Johnson's through the gap during Thursday morning rush hour traffic. I saw one other bicyclist and he was downtown slowly riding on the sidewalk.
Kudos to Deadwood's PE program that gets the kids outdoors and exposes them to new activities. This should be done in more school districts. There is more to life than texting.