A new civic center arena and five new schools? One or the other, Rapid Citians cannot afford to be taxed any more.
We can spend millions of dollars on the Pennington County jail complex but cannot update and replace 60-year-old school buildings for our students?
Sorry, but the school district's plan to raise property taxes is a complete non-starter to get new buildings. Property taxes are so far out of hand the way it is.
I hope everyone realizes that if we legalize marijuana the tax revenue would pay for those schools instead of raising real estate taxes. This is our generation's prohibition, and we need to decide which side of history we want to be on.
Interesting that South Dakota's self-proclaimed "sportsman in chief" believes the only way to get kids outdoors is to entice them with the prospect of inhumanely killing wildlife. May I suggest that hiking, hunting (not trapping), camping, boating, fishing, outdoor photography and kayaking are better options?
Being that I am getting old and tired of picking up couches, chairs, carpet, washing machines and other waste from Reservoir Road, I have put up game cameras to identify the slobs in order to report them.