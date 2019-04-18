I totally agree that we should be looking once again at the wheel tax for Pennington County as we are missing out on being eligible for much needed funds to fix our bridges.
Welcome tourists and visitors: Rapid City has purchased and will install new parking meters for downtown with higher fees and lower time limits. This is designed to enhance your shopping and dining experiences and to pay for the new meters.
The new parking plan makes so much sense, keeps flow to downtown businesses, prevents restaurant “campers,” brings in immediate money from tourists and even takes cards. If locals want to stay downtown longer without paying, walk a block.
Congratulations to the Black Hills ASIA Band on your induction into the 2019 South Dakota Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Well-deserved.
What is the point of putting my garbage out a day early when the garbage men are just going to come through on the regular day and get the trash from the people who didn’t follow directions?
If you tape your sales material to my front door, I promise you I will never buy anything from you ever.
In my 70 years, I wonder how many "bomb cyclones" I've experienced and never even knew it.
I am so disappointed there will be no sunrise service at Mount Rushmore this year.