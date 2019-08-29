Why can’t road repair be done at night with big spotlights? Denver and Minneapolis do this. I know Rapid City doesn’t have as much traffic as they do, but the work would be done faster with less traffic congestion and less complaining by drivers.
Thank you Rapid City council for not thinking of the people of Rapid City by raising our property taxes again. You are very greedy people and don’t think about how that affects us.
Every time the county and the city increase our property taxes, it decreases the chance that a school bond issue will pass by 60% of the voters. It has not gone unnoticed that both are imposing increases this year.
Yeah, that’s right. Threaten to prosecute the victims rather than the subjects committing the car burglaries. Don’t even waste your time trying to catch the crooks as they will just get probation. Charge the victims to obtain tax revenue. Great system we have now.