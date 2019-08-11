One flower patch at I-90 exit had eight city workers the other day and yet Seger Drive has not been mowed or weed-eated on the south side all season — can't even see the hydrants. 143rd is 1/2 the city's too and only the county half has been done this season, so when do they pay the code violation fines?
To the gentleman who walks along Reservoir Road in the early morning. Thank you for spreading some sunshine in this world. Your daily wave makes my day a little brighter.
You have free articles remaining.
I wish your article on the theft of a Sturgis Ambulance Fund collection jar had included the address for a tax deductable donation: Sturgis Ambulance Fund, First Interstate Bank, PO Box 9, Sturgis, SD 57785. Thanks—every little bit helps!
I laughed when I read the airport executive director’s excuse about not understanding a permit was necessary to spread raw sewage around the airport. This pathetic excuse comes from the city’s highest paid city employee ($145,000 per year)! It ranks right up there with “the dog ate my homework” excuse. Tuesday’s airport board of director’s meeting should be interesting.