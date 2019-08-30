Rapid City raises property taxes 2.4% and then embarks on a lack of affordable housing? What an irony. They are taxing me out of my home.
I understand that people are not happy with the increase in property taxes. But how do they expect the city to cover their expenses to run the city? Everyone wants someone else to pay for it. Would you rather have an income tax?
There should be another vote on the property tax increase done by a full council, so the voters know who we will never vote for again.
People who leave guns in cars should be charged because they are putting guns into criminals hands, allowing the criminals to commit crimes with guns.
Parents, warn and protect your children from mosquito bites and careless drivers as they wait for the school bus. We have seen firsthand the death a small insect and a large vehicle can cause.
There are no longer adequate signs to designate long-term parking at the Rapid City airport. If you enter the wrong parking lot, you are charged a much higher rate if you are gone for a few days.