Maybe Thune, Rounds and Johnson should tell us again what a great job they’re doing for agriculture 'cause it’s pretty hard to see.
People need to learn discipline, respect, and to acknowledge authority, and the only way for that to happen is that everyone 18 or after high school graduation should be required to enlist in the military of their choice for three years. This could be part of the solution to the mass shootings, health care and college tuition.
Yes, look out for motorcycles, but someone should tell the bikers to obey the traffic laws. Watched a group of about 30 on Mt. Rushmore Road and over half of them went through a red light.
The mayor says local government has a revenue problem. Why is it always a revenue problem, never a spending problem?
I want to thank whoever bought my lunch at Olive Garden on Aug.5 ... I have paid it forward.