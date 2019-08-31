Thomas Paine said, "Government, even in its best state, is but a necessary evil; in its worst state, an intolerable one." With the unbridled spending and fatal conceit of our local government, I'd say it's obvious what they have become.
The Pennington County commissioners could have awarded a respectable $100 per month raise to every county employee for half the cost of the recent 2.5% increase. Instead, they compound the raises of the high earners year after year causing even more income disparity between workers and managers.
And yet another 350 acres of land off the tax roles in Custer County.
You have free articles remaining.
With our streets an absolute disgrace, installing parking meters killing downtown business, and now raising our property taxes, when our next bond election comes around I hope we let them know enough is enough.
The key phrase in the article about bullying in RCAS is "reported cases" which are not a lot because the victim is afraid of repercussions from the bully and friends. Pacifist counseling to "change their behavior" will not work as bullies have no ability to sympathize or realize the emotional damage they inflict.