When working out in the gym, put away your phones or get off the equipment and let the next person work through. It is called gym etiquette.
It is not legal to yell "fire" in a crowded theater or to incite a riot. So, doesn't someone who posts "I'm going to murder people" on social media fall into that category and give the law the right to prevent them from having guns to protect those who have the right not to be shot when we go to a concert, shopping or school?
Big Sky Drive is a way cooler name than Patricia Street. Who is this Patricia? Maybe Patricia would rather be Big Sky.
You have free articles remaining.
I read where our national budget for the armed forces is $780 billion and our Senator Rounds says only six B1 bombers can fly. Something stinks in Washington, D.C., and the smell reaches all the way to Rapid City.
South Dakota is one of four states left that either hasn't legalized the use of CBD, medical marijuana or recreational marijuana. At the least decriminalize it for people that need it for medical purposes.