Thanks city council for stealing away the stone benches downtown that I enjoyed sitting on and visiting with people. What’s next, the sidewalks?
These gun owners that were robbed when they left their guns and ammo in unlocked cars aren't responsible enough to own firearms. I pray no one is killed because of their ignorance.
If the Rapid City school district expects this community to step up and support its bond issue and new initiatives, it would probably be a good idea that it steps up and supports its families at Southwest Middle School when asked to do so by engaged and passionate families.
You have free articles remaining.
While our farmers are hurting, Trump has double-crossed them by giving huge exemptions to the large oil companies so they don’t need to blend in as much ethanol. What a dirty deal for our corn farmers.
Gas prices will never go lower than an industry set point. The days are long past that the consumer gained purchase power due to technology, mergers and process improvements. Those gains go to the stockholders. Thus, middle class America has gotten larger and substantially poorer.