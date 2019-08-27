There is no excuse for anyone who leaves guns in an unlocked vehicle. However, it does sound like we need tougher laws on burglary. Another law should solve this problem.
I recently drove on surfaces worse than our city streets. It was the cart paths at Meadowbrook. The city “donates” $500,000 to a horse barn. How many hundreds of people will receive benefit from a horse barn? How many thousands benefit from a comfortable golf experience?
Even if the ACLU’s prediction that its “Blueprint for Smart Justice” would save the taxpayers $112 million by cutting the prison population in half, this does not factor in the costs (and human misery) of the new crimes those prisoners can be expected to wreak on an unsuspecting public.
Fourteen states have decriminalized marijuana and another 33 allow it for medicinal use, which shows the value it has for multiple ailments. Heck go to a dispensary in Colorado and watch as little buses pull up with elderly people from assisted living get off and go inside for help for their ailments.