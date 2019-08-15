Why did the parks department take out the swing sets and all the playground equipment from Roosevelt Park? I'm sure if it was on the south or west side it would be all replaced with up-to-date equipment?
Heartwarming to see West River liberals in full Trump Derangement Syndrome meltdown mode. It makes their constant obstructionism even more obviously objectionable than it would normally be and the path to keeping America great just that much easier in 2020.
For months the president has said, "China is paying for the tariffs," but Tuesday said his new tariffs would be delayed because he didn't want Americans to pay higher prices for Christmas presents. Didn't we go through this with a wall Mexico was going to pay for but now we're paying for it?
It’s a shame that the NRA runs the U.S. government instead of the president and Congress.