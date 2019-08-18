Please look at the historical picture of the Duhamel Building in the Aug. 15 paper. That was probably the last time there wasn’t a parking problem in downtown Rapid City.
Human trafficking is a very real problem that threatens our vulnerable young people. I strongly support all efforts to fight it ... yes, even or especially during the rally.
The only reason Trump wants to buy Greenland is so he can continue to be a climate change denier by suppressing information regarding the massive ice melt happening there.
You have free articles remaining.
The airport executive director wants to spend $4 million on a glass-enclosed elevator at a time he publicly admits their lagoon is insufficient? So much for Priorities 101.
If I were the Rapid City police chief, the first thing I would do is ban my officers from talking on the cell phone while driving on patrol, which is seen everyday. What kind of example are they setting for the rest of us??