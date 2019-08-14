The story about the airport running afoul of the DENR reminds me of the saying that it’s better to beg forgiveness than to ask permission.
The airport manager has lots of excuses as to why he directed raw sewage to be dumped onto the ground. The treatment plant is less than 5 miles away, and I can’t understand why he didn’t make arrangements to have it transported there.
At a Farmfest listening session with farmers in Minnesota, Secretary of Agriculture Perdue hit back at the complaints with his joke: “What do you call two farmers in a basement? A whine cellar.” From patriots to whiners.
How refreshing to observe small boys holding doors open for older persons, youth serving our community, willing teens who do lawn care to earn their own money. Products of good parenting, they will most certainly become productive, self-sufficient adults.
An old saying is "a little knowledge is a dangerous thing." Well, why on earth do our politicians keep on releasing information about our military readiness and plans? In these tenuous times, we should be more guarded than ever for our and our warriors' safety.