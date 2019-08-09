Really? The city “contributes” $500,000 to a horse barn? That’s about what my dentist bill is after putting all the fillings back following a drive across the minefield they call city streets. Can’t imagine what the thought process must be to consistently ignore a problem that is so obvious.
I would like to remind the Pennington County commissioners that county employees also pay taxes. Eliminating COLA increases as a means of reducing the budget is, in effect, double taxation.
I think it's time to do away with the office/position of Rapid City mayor and replace it with an effective city manager. The mayor can remain as honorary with a $1 salary.
These gun troubles didn’t just start. The NRA scared people years ago into thinking the government was going to take away our hunting rifles. Not true.
I am a “right-to-lifer,” and my first concern is that a baby has the right to breathe. Are you saying that a baby born to a wealthy family has more right to life than one born into poverty? Just wondering.
When the country is split 50/50 and there is no compromise in sight while the debt continues to grow, is a revolution or civil war in the offing?