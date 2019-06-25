Many people look at giant cottonwood trees with disdain because of the minor nuisance of cotton and leaves in the fall. They provide great shade, use carbon dioxide and give us oxygen in return.
Cottonwoods may be fine in creek beds and outside of town, but unless you have experienced clogged roof vents, radiators, air conditioners, children with cottonwood seeds in their hair, mouth and nose you shouldn't comment.
To those of you who want all the free stuff, you have a choice, free stuff or freedom.
We encourage young people to trap innocent animals and get paid for it and here is Arizona: ”The Arizona Game and Fish Commission voted Friday to ban organized contests where hunters try to kill the most coyotes or other predators for prizes like cash or hunting equipment." Our governor and GF&P should be ashamed.
Rapid City taxpayers should not be expected to pay for sewer backup damages for citizens who refuse to pay extra premiums to have those losses covered under property insurance policies.
For those of you who think Amazon has consistently paid taxes, do your research. For those who believe that tax laws are incentives to create jobs, do your research and take an economics class.