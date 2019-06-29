{{featured_button_text}}
Two Cents

Rapid City needs to invest in a bunch of "no left turn" signs; the traffic flow would improve exceptionally.

What has 15,000 orange road cones and barricades and two visible workers? Rapid City streets, blocked off, detoured, and idle road construction sites.

HB 1087, the “intellectual diversity law,” is designed to do quite the opposite of promoting diversity. It is a thinly-veiled attempt to promote ultra-conservative ideologies on our campuses. The idea that professors and administrators should be surveyed regarding their ideological viewpoints and hired or fired based upon them is frightening.

Do you think teachers are the only ones that get small raises and their insurance eats it up? I haven’t had a raise in three years and my insurance has been going up each year. I also don’t have a union to fight for me.

Yes, I do believe that Democrats believe in our destruction. They stood on the  stage raised hands to say we will give illegals health care.

The only reason Congress isn’t getting anything done is Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. 

