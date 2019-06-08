SOUTH DAKOTA S.D.C.L. § 32-26-1: "Slower traffic must keep right. Drivers must drive in the right lane unless it is impracticable to travel in the right lane or when overtaking and passing another vehicle. Drivers proceeding slower than the normal speed of traffic must drive in the right lane." Driving slower than the speed of traffic is jut a sign of your arrogance and lack of courtesy to the rest of the community.
One would think that our NRA and concealed carry supporter and pistol packin’ governor wouldn’t need a $400,000 fence to protect her. What is she afraid of?
How did Rapid City allow the infrastructure and the city schools to get in their current condition? We are all aware of the disgraceful condition of the city streets, and now we are hearing of the failing school buildings. Where have all the city planners been? We also know that tourism makes the area go, but the actual residents of Rapid City deserve first consideration. The city needs to look past the areas the tourists frequent and set some priorities; if these needs had been addressed over the past few years, just maybe we would not be in this situation.