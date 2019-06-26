First cities and towns outlawed open burning, and now we have to put up with these stinking fire pots and fire rings. Yuck.
Here I thought my back yard was providing the city with a lovely little bee and native grasses garden and it turns out I am in code violation and have to cut it all down.
The way our grass and weeds are growing, I suspect it would have been a bumper crop of hemp this year. Meanwhile, corn and soybeans not so much.
This liberal, who has worked in the Black Hills for 52 years and has permanently lived here for 11 years has no intention of “going back where I came from.” If you are so against government regulations, prove it by drinking unregulated water and breathing unregulated air and then accept your fate when you get deathly ill.
Every time a cell company wants to put up a cell tower everyone in that location complains about the aesthetics of it. Boo hoo.
Do the math: the government is paying $750 a day per child to shelter migrant children seeking asylum; 300 were crowded in where 100 were only to be. Don't you think they could afford toothbrushes, soap, beds and decent meals? Shouldn’t this contractor be blackballed at that price?