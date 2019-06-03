CBD doesn’t get you high. CBD users are not going to be hanging around the presidents smoking CBD and getting high. Do your research before you just drink the Kristi koolaid.
I don't think our city's finest need to feel bad as we've all done senseless and stupid things in our lives like raiding one of the most respected businesses in the state.
Tickets to the Bob Seger show, priced on gotmine at $77 to $125 which go on sale June 7th, are already being sold by the big ticket venue at $139 to over $1200. The manager of the Civic Center needs fired!!!
I want to say thank you to the people who have trimmed trees at the Executive Golf Course and also to the people who have cut the burned trees on M Hill. Both areas look so much better; it has definitely improved the over all look of Founders Park.
The Navy ship McCain was named after two McCains who were admirals and one who was a war hero — yes, a war hero. Covering the ship's name says more about our President than the McCain family.